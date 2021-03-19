‘The Talk’ Extends Hiatus Through At Least Next Week Amid Sharon Osbourne Probe

Amid the ongoing probe into comments made by Sharon Osbourne during a heated exchange between her and fellow “The Talk” co-host Sheryl Underwood, CBS Television Studios is further extending the daytime talk show’s hiatus through “at least next week,” according to a source familiar with the matter.

CBS had previously announced that it would launch an investigation into comments made on-air in which Osbourne defended Piers Morgan’s comments about Meghan Markle.

“Educate me, tell me when you have heard him say racist things?” Osbourne told Underwood during last Wednesday’s show. “I very much feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?”

The pause on production had originally been slated to end on Tuesday, March 23.

