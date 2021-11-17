‘The Sinner’ to End With Season 4 at USA Network

“The Sinner” will end with Season 4 at USA Network.

The drama series has aired on the cable network since 2017, with Season 4 having debuted on Oct. 13. The season finale, which will now serve as the series finale, is set to air on Dec. 1.

Derek Simonds serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside executive producers Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple through their production company, Iron Ocean. Biel previously starred in Season 1 of the series. Charlie Gogolak, Adam Bernstein and Nina Braddock also serve as executive producers. UCP serves as the studio.

In Season 4, still reeling from the trauma of a previous case a year ago, the now-retired Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) travels to Hanover Island in northern Maine for a recuperative getaway with his partner, Sonya (Jessica Hecht). When an unexpected tragedy occurs involving the daughter of a prominent island family, Ambrose is recruited to help the investigation, only to be thrown into a mystery of mounting paranoia that will turn this sleepy tourist island, and Ambrose’s life, upside down.

With “The Sinner” ending, USA Network now has virtually no scripted shows left on its slate. The network currently airs the series “Chucky,” based on the “Child’s Play” franchise, but it shares that show with fellow NBCU cabler Syfy.

There are several scripted shows in development at the network, but its focus of late has largely been on unscripted programming like “The Biggest Loser” and “Miz and Mrs.” USA is also home to the weekly WWE shows “Monday Night Raw” and “NXT.” The network is also prepping a movie revival of the cop series “Nash Bridges,” which will premiere on Nov. 27.