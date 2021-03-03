‘The Simpsons’ Renewed for Season 33 and 34 at Fox

“The Simpsons” has been renewed for a Season 33 and 34 at Fox.

At the conclusion of Season 34, slated for 2023, the iconic animated sitcom will have produced 757 episodes total. The landmark 700th episode, “Manger Things,” will air on March 21.

“The Simpsons” is the longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, having surpassed “Gunsmoke” during its 29th season. The show was honored with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2000.

“Everyone at ‘The Simpsons’ is thrilled to be renewed once more, and we are planning lots of big surprises. Homer will lose a hair, Milhouse will get contact lenses, and Bart will celebrate his tenth birthday for the thirty-third time,” Matt Groening, creator of the cartoon kingpin added in a statement.

Currently airing its 32nd season, the show has won 34 Emmy Awards, 34 Annie Awards, 9 Environmental Media Awards, 7 People’s Choice Awards, 13 Writers Guild of America Awards, and was the first animated series to win a Peabody Award (in 2016). By 2019, it had won an Institutional Peabody Award.

In addition, “The Simpsons” was nominated for an Academy Award in 2012 for the theatrical short “The Longest Daycare,” which currently lives on Disney Plus. The feature-length “Simpsons Movie” premiered in 2007, grossing over $527 million at the global box office.

“Original, brilliant, outrageously funny, prophetic…there aren’t enough positive adjectives to describe this genius comedy which continues to entertain viewers of all ages,” commented Dana Walden, chairman of entertainment at Walt Disney Television, in a statement.

“The Simpsons” is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Century Fox Television. Groening, James L. Brooks and Al Jean executive produce. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.