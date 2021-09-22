HBO Max Announces ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Premiere Date, Releases Teaser

HBO Max announced that “The Sex Lives of College Girls” will debut with its first two episodes on Nov. 18 before then releasing the next three episodes of its first season on Nov. 25, three more on Dec. 2 and the final two on Dec. 9.

“The Sex Lives of College” girls comes from Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble and follows four young women who are thrown together as college roommates when they arrive for their freshman year at New England’s prestigious Essex College. While they come from different backgrounds and are described as being “a bundle of contradictions and hormones,” they will bond as they navigate their new, free lives on campus, in classes and of course with relationships (or hookups).

“I guess I’m more interested in young women and their horny exploits than I thought,” Kaling said during a Television Critics Assn. press tour panel for the show on Wednesday. “One thing that a lot of my shows and projects have in common are young women who have big personalities and big ambitions. On a regular show you may watch, there may be one character like that [but] I wanted to show four young women who come in with a really strong point of view.”

In a teaser, which you can watch below, those four roommates — played by Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott — are shown in brief snippets partying and laughing with each other, but mostly struggling to adjust to a persistent (and likely early morning) alarm.

Other series regulars are Midori Francis, Gavin Leatherwood, Chris Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lauren Spencer and Renika Williams.

Kaling and Noble wrote the first episode and executive produce with Howard Klein. While the show is not autiobiographical, Kaling said the show was inspired by both her and Noble’s experience at college. Noble also serves as showrunner.

“If I wrote from my experience, the show would be called ‘The Nonexistent Sex Life of a College Closeted Gay Boy Who’s Only Friends With Girls,'” Noble said. “And that’s just a little more niche. ”

Kaling and Noble hired majority female writers for their staff, but those women came from “all different walks of life,” Noble noted, in order to get diversity of perspectives into their characters.

The series is produced by Kaling International and 3 Arts Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television.