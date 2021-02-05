‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Renewed for Season 2 at Bravo

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” has been renewed for a second season, Bravo announced Friday.

The cabler also set the dates for the three-part Season 1 reunion: It will kick off on Feb. 10 at 10 p.m. and continue in the time slot the next two consecutive Wednesdays.

The latest in the “Real Housewives” franchise, this docusoap launched in November 2020 and just wrapped up its first season with a finale episode airing on Feb. 3. It stars Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah, all of whom will sit down with Andy Cohen to discuss the most intense and dramatic moments of the first season in that three-part reunion.

The first part of the reunion will see Shah revealing what issues from the season still haunt her and her husband Sharrieff, while Rose addresses the rumors swirling in her marriage. Additionally, Marks will confront Shah about the awkward night at her house, leading to a heated conversation about Brooks. Tensions also rise with Barlow and Crosby when Barlow defends her friendship with Shah.

Later in the reunion, Crosby will discuss intimate details about her marriage and set the record straight about her church, while Shah finally puts the hospital comments to bed, and Marks demands respect from the women about her marriage. Eventually, frustrations between some of the women will push Barlow to her limits.

And in the conclusion, the husbands will join on-the stage, while Marks also shares an update on her dad’s sobriety. Emotions will come to a head when Shah opens up about cultural insensitivities within the group, leaving the women startled and confused, leaving Shah even more hurt than before.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” is produced by Shed Media, InventTV and MikeTV. Cohen, Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Sergio Alfaro, Michaline Babich, Luke Neslage, Lori Gordon and Adam Karpel serve as executive producers.

The series premiere garnered 3.2 million total viewers across all platforms to date and earned Bravo’s biggest series launch in nearly five years among P25-54 and P18-49, per the network.