HBO Max to Debut All Episodes of Animated Royal Family Satire ‘The Prince’ at Midnight

HBO Max will drop all 12 episodes of the animated British royal family satire series “The Prince” at midnight on Thursday. The show, executive produced by “Bob’s Burgers” alums Joel Kuwahara and Scott Greenberg, and produced by Leanne Moreau (“Young Justice”), looks at Buckingham Palace’s residents and staff through the eyes of Prince George — the eldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Writer and executive producer Gary Janetti, who has written for shows like “Family Guy” and “Will & Grace,” will voice Prince George. Other members of the voice cast including Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Condola Rashad at Meghan Markle, Lucy Punch as Middleton, Tom Hollander as both Prince Philip and Prince Charles, Alan Cumming as George’s butler Owen, Frances de la Tour as Queen Elizabeth, Iwan Rheon as Prince William, Dan Stevens as Prince Charles and Sophie Turner as Princess Charlotte. 20th Century Fox Television will produce. Eli Dolleman (“The Cleveland Show”) produces.

Guest voice talent on the star-studded cartoon includes Paul Anderson, Samuel Barnett and Sacha Dhawan. Andy Cohen, Brad Goreski, Kelly Ripa, and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna will play themselves.

“The Prince’s” spring debut was delayed in part because of Oprah Winfrey’s explosive interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in March, and due to Prince Philip’s death the following month.

This marks the second series that Janetti has in the works at HBO Max. It was previously announced that he and his husband, celebrity stylist Goreski, were working on the travel docuseries “Brad and Gary Go To…” at the streamer.