Christopher Walken to Return For Second Season of Stephen Merchant, Big Talk Show ‘The Outlaws’

Christopher Walken series “The Outlaws” has been renewed for a second season. Walken will also return as Frank Sheldon.

Created by Stephen Merchant (“The Office”) and Elgin James (“Mayans M.C.”) the comedy thriller follows seven convicts completing community service in Bristol, U.K.

The second season, which has already wrapped and is due to air next year, follows on directly from season 1. Both seasons were filmed back to back. The show is a BBC One/Amazon Studios co-production.

Returning alongside Merchant (who both stars in and writes the series) and Walken are Rhianne Barreto (“Honour”), Gamba Cole (“Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle”), Darren Boyd (“Killing Eve”), Clare Perkins (“EastEnders”), Eleanor Tomlinson (“Poldark”), Jessica Gunning (“Back”), Charles Babalola (“Bancroft”), Nina Wadia (“Goodness Gracious Me”), Tom Hanson (“Brassic”) and Aiyana Goodfellow (“Small Axe”).

Julia Davis (“Sally4Ever”), Dolly Wells (“Dracula”), Ian McElhinney (“Game of Thrones”) and Claes Bang (“Dracula”) guest star.

Season 2 was commissioned by BBC Comedy and BBC One and produced by Big Talk (“Friday Night Dinner”) and Stephen Merchant’s “Four Eyes.”

Merchant exec produces for Four Eyes and Luke Alkin, Kenton Allen and Matthew Justice for Big Talk. Tanya Qureshi is the commissioning editor for the BBC.

John Butler (“Papi Chulo”) and Alicia MacDonald (“Flack”) direct. Frances du Pille (“The Watch”) produces with series producer Nickie Sault (“The Virtues”).

Season 2 will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the U.K. and on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Nordics.

According to the BBC, “The Outlaws” has been the broadcaster’s biggest comedy launch in 2021 and has been streamed on iPlayer 11 million times.

“I am overwhelmed by the wonderful response to ‘The Outlaws,’ Merchant said in a statement. “Audiences have fallen in love with the characters as much as I have and my Twitter feed is inundated with people asking for updates on series two, so I’m delighted to confirm the entire gang will return for more adventures. If we made ‘The Outlaws’ sweat in series one, we’re really turning the heat up second time round.”

Jon Petrie, director of BBC Comedy, added: “’The Outlaws’ has entertained BBC viewers across the nation this autumn and we are thrilled to say the series is the BBC’s biggest comedy launch this year. We can’t wait for fans to see what Stephen has in store for this second series as our Outlaws come face to face with the consequences of their actions.”

Chris Mansolillo, director and head of content licensing in the U.S. for Prime Video, said: “Stephen and Elgin’s unlikely band of Outlaws have clearly connected with audiences in the UK, through their compelling storylines, and hilarious and heartfelt performances. We can’t wait to introduce ‘The Outlaws’ to our Prime Video members next year.”

Jonathan Blyth, director of comedy at BBC Studios, added: “The return of ‘The Outlaws’ is such brilliant news. Stephen, Big Talk, and the talented ensemble cast have produced a really special series full of dramatic moments, humour and warmth which has made it one of the most talked about shows of the year. We are thrilled to be working with the BBC, Amazon, and key partners to bring the series to audiences around the world and to establish it as a major global comedy brand.’’