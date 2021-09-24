‘The Other Two’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO Max

After a long delay between its first two seasons, and shifting from Comedy Central to HBO Max, “The Other Two” is has found a happy home: HBO Max has renewed the comedy for a third season.

“The Other Two” premiered on Comedy Central in January 2019, and was renewed the next month. But when the Viacom-owned channel shifted its programming strategy to focus on adult animation, HBO Max bought “The Other Two” in August 2020, and premiered the second season last month. As the season unfolded weekly, it garnered praise on social media, and its season finale dropped on Thursday.

“The Other Two,” according to HBO Max, “has ranked among HBO Max’s most popular series since the release of season two and has seen steady growth each week as new episodes have been released.”

“The Other Two” was created by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, former co-head writers of “Saturday Night Live.” The show revolves around the Dubek family, who are thrust into the spotlight after teen-aged Chase (Case Walker) becomes a Justin Bieber-like popstar. His older brother, Cary (Drew Tarver), and older sister Brooke (Heléne Yorke), were at the start of the series directionless messes, struggling in their careers. And Chase’s mother, Pat (Molly Shannon), was his chaperone. But in Season 2, all three of them begin to find success of their own — which leads to new kinds of mess.

In the announcement, Suzanna Makkos, HBO Max’s EVP of original comedy and adult animation, said: “Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider have created a sharp and poignant family story that is willing to show its characters’ imperfections while making us laugh hysterically. It has been a true joy to welcome them and the cast to HBO Max, and I look forward to keeping them on hold with Brooke for the many conference calls to come next season.”

The show is created, written and executive produced by Kelly and Schneider. Its other executive producers are Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, Tony Hernandez for Jax Media, Ari Pearce and Samantha Schles for MTV Entertainment Studios. “The Other Two” is co-executive produced by Hilary Marx, produced by Eddie Michaels, Toye Adegboro and Kaylani Esparza for Broadway Video. Tara Power is executive in charge for MTV Entertainment Studios.