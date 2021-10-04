‘The Other Two’ Creators to Develop HBO Comedy With Adam Scott, Naomi Scott Producing

“The Other Two” creators Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider are developing a half-hour comedy series at HBO, Variety has learned.

The untitled series is described as a dark, psychological comedy set in the year 2000, about a closeted gay teen who constantly dissociates and imagines he’s a famous straight actor merely playing the role. That is, until he meets someone who upends his entire way of thinking.

Kelly and Schneider are co-writing the project and will serve as executive producers. Adam Scott and Naomi Scott will also executive produce under their Gettin’ Rad Productions banner.

The development news comes after it was announced that HBO Max had renewed “The Other Two” for a third season. The show aired its first season on Comedy Central before migrating to the WarnerMedia streaming service. The show has received critical acclaim for both of its seasons to date, with Variety‘s Daniel D’Addario writing in his review of Season 2 that the show is “one of the sharpest comedies on television.” Prior to creating “The Other Two,” Kelly and Schneider were the youngest head writers in the history of “Saturday Night Live.”

Kelly is repped by WME and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Schneider is repped by UTA, 3 Arts, and Hansen Jacobson.

Gettiin’ Rad Productions has produced several film and television projects over the past few years. Among those is the feature “Other People,” which starred “The Other Two” star Molly Shannon with Kelly writing the script and directing.

The Scotts are repped by WME, Rise, and Ziffren Brittenham.