Burn Gorman, Lou Ferrigno, Michael Rispoli Among 15 Cast in Making of ‘Godfather’ Series at Paramount Plus

“The Offer,” the Paramount Plus drama series that will go behind-the-scenes of the making of “The Godfather,” is adding over a dozen actors to its cast.

Burn Gorman has been cast in the series regular role of Charles Bluhdorn, the volatile head of Gulf & Western, while 14 recurring guest stars have also joined the series. Among those is Justin Chambers in the role of Marlon Brando, Lou Ferrigno in the role of Lenny Montana — the former wrestler who played Luca Brasi — and Michael Rispoli as Tommy Lucchese, head of one of the Five Families.

Full character descriptions for the recurring guest stars can be found below.

“The Offer” is based on the experience of Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller), about the behind-the-scenes events of the original 1972 film. Along with Teller, the series will star Matthew Goode as producer Robert Evans, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus, and Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola. Juno Temple also recently joined the cast as Bettye McCartt, Ruddy’s assistant.

“The Offer” will be written and executive produced by Nikki Toscano, who will also serve as showrunner, with Michael Toklin having created the series and also executive producing. Teller and Ruddy will executive produce along with Leslie Grief. Dexter Fletcher will direct the first and last block of episodes in addition to executive producing. Paramount Television Studios will produce.

Recurring Guest Stars

Justin Chambers as Marlon Brando, The legendary Oscar winner and greatest actor of his generation

Patrick Gallo as Mario Puzo, Author of The Godfather and Oscar winning co-writer of the films

Josh Zuckerman as Peter Bart, The legendary Hollywood executive and journalist

Meredith Garretson as Ali MacGraw, The famous actress at the beginning of her career

Nora Arnezeder as Francoise Glazer, Owner of the Chateau Marmont and wife of Al Ruddy

Paul McCrane as Jack Ballard, Head of physical production for Paramount Pictures

Anthony Skordi as Carlo Gambino, The infamous mafioso and head of the five crime families

Jake Cannavale as Caesar, Loyal Colombo family soldier

James Madio as Gino, Soldier in the Colombo crime family

Michael Rispoli as Tommy Lucchese, Head of one of the five mafia crime families

Stephanie Koenig as Andrea Eastman, Head of casting for Paramount Pictures

Lou Ferrigno as Lenny Montana, The former wrestler and mob enforcer who played Luca Brasi in The Godfather

Frank John Hughes as Frank Sinatra, The iconic singer with connections in high places

Danny Nucci as Congressman Mario Biaggi, An influential politician with his sights set on The Godfather