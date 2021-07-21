‘The Night Agent’ Series Set at Netflix From Executive Producer Shawn Ryan

New York Times bestselling political conspiracy thriller “The Night Agent” will get the silver screen treatment by Netflix. The streamer has greenlit the series for a book-to-TV adaptation, tapping creator Shawn Ryan (“The Shield,” “S.W.A.T.”) to executive produce. The show will hail from Sony Pictures Television.

Per the logline, “The Night Agent,” based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk, is a “sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low-level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings — until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast-moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office.” The novel’s audio version currently holds a 4.2 out of 5 score on Amazon’s Audible platform.

The drama will be comprised of 10 episodes. Ryan, who also showruns, will executive produce via MiddKid Productions along with Marney Hochman. Ryan’s writing and producing credits include “Nash Bridges,” “Angel,” “The Unit, “Terriers,” “Lie to Me,” and he created the crime drama “Chicago Code” for Fox, which only ran for one season. His show “The Shield,” which ran for seven seasons, holds a 90% average critics score on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a 96% audience score, and CBS’s “S.W.A.T.” has run since 2017, with its seasons now available to stream for free on Pluto TV.

Other executive producers include Julia Gunn with Exhibit A; Jamie Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and Nicole Tossou with Project X; and David Beaubaire with Sunset Lane Media. Seth Gordon will executive produce and will direct the first episode.