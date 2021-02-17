‘The Neighborhood,’ ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ Renewed at CBS

“The Neighborhood” has been renewed for Season 4 and “Bob Hearts Abishola” has been renewed for Season 3 at CBS.

Both shows currently air as part of the broadcaster’s Monday night comedy block.

“We’re extremely proud of these two comedies, and delighted to bring them back next season,” said Thom Sherman, senior executive vice president of programming at CBS Entertainment. “’The Neighborhood’ and ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ masterfully blend humor with relatable and culturally relevant storylines, and are tremendous, successful Monday night anchors.”

In its third season, “The Neighborhood” is averaring 7.06 million viewers per episode, while “Bob Hearts Abishola” is averaging 6.7 million in its second, per the current Nielsen ratings through Feb. 7.

“The Neighborhood” stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan. Executive producers are Jim Reynolds, Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, Wendi Trilling, Cedric the Entertainer, and Eric Rhone. The series is produced by CBS Studios.

“Bob Hearts Abishola” stars Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe, Jr., Gina Yashere, Bayo Akinfemi and Anthony Okungbowa. The executive producers are Chuck Lorre, Al Higgins and Beth McCarthy Miller. Gina Yashere is co-executive producer and writer. The series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The renewals for the two shows comes as the traditional pilot season continues to be stymied by the pandemic. As such, existing shows are even more valuable as the broadcasters have been hampered in their ability to test out new shows. To date, CBS has only ordered one new pilot this season — a “True Lies” adaptation — with the rest of its current pilot slate being the remainder of pilots it had ordered last year.