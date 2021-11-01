‘The Masked Singer’ Tour Is Back On, Two Years After Being Shelved Due to COVID

“The Masked Singer” live tour is back on, two years after it was temporarily shelved due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The Masked Singer National Tour” will tour the country in 50 cities next year, starting with St. Louis, Mo., on May 28, 2022. Other cities on the docket include Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, Austin, Portland and Los Angeles.

Back on board, as originally planned to produce in summer 2020, are Right Angle Entertainment (“Price is Right Live”, “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer: The Musical”) in partnership with Guy Phillips and Mark “Swany” Swanhart. Swanhart will direct.

“The Masked Singer National Tour” will feature many of the show’s fan-favorite costumes performing, and promises “surprise celebrity guests and amazing new performances.” Celebrity guest hosts from the TV show (to be announced at a later date) will be a part of the tour, and one local celebrity at every show will perform in disguise. The audience will attempt to decipher the clues to guess the identity until the local celebrity is unmasked at the end of the night.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the public on Wednesday, November 3, at TheMaskedSingerTour.com. The website also includes the full list of cities and tour dates.

“The Masked Singer” tour is the latest reality series to parlay its success into a traveling stage show. “American Idol” has done it for years; Phillips and Swanhart were behind “Dancing with the Stars: Live!” and “The Bachelor Live on Stage” while Right Angle and Phillips produced “America’s Got Talent Live! On Stage!.” Phillips and Swanhart are also behind the current “Gold Over America Tour” featuring Simone Biles.