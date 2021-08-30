‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Season 6 Guest Panelists, Including Joel McHale and Will.i.am (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Masked Singer” returns for Season 6 with several familiar faces joining the show’s usual panelists at the guessing table. Although airdates are in flux because of World Series coverage, joining the show later this fall will be Leslie Jordan (“Call Me Kat”) in October, followed by Joel McHale (“Crime Scene Kitchen”), will.i.am (“Alter Ego”) and Cheryl Hines (“I Can See Your Voice”) in November.

McHale and Hines are previous guest panelists on “The Masked Singer,” while all four are part of the Fox family through those credited shows. They will join returning host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

“The Masked Singer” returns for Season 6 with a two-night premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 22 and Thursday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET, including a double unmasking in the season premiere.

According to Fox, the Season 6 contestants hold a combined 85 Grammy nominations and 27 wins, three Academy Award nominations, 12 Emmy nominations, 12 Razzie Award nominations, two Super Bowl appearances and two Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Last season, Nick Lachey won “The Masked Singer” as the Piglet, while second place went to pop singer JoJo as the Black Swan. And in third place, hip-hop star Wiz Khalifa was unmasked as the Chameleon. Other contestants in Season 5 were Omarion (Yeti), Hanson (Russian Dolls), Tyrese Gibson (Robopine), Bobby Brown (Crab), Tamera Mowry (Seashell), Mark McGrath (Orca), Nick Cannon (Bulldog), Logan Paul (Grandpa Monster), Danny Trejo (as Raccoon), Caitlyn Jenner (as Phoenix) and Kermit the Frog (as Snail).

“The Masked Singer” has already won another Emmy this season, as it was announced last week that the show was one of the juried winners in outstanding costumes for a variety, nonfiction or reality program. Winning for the episode “Super 8 – The Plot Chickens! Part 2” were costume designer Marina Toybina, costume supervisor Grainne O’Sullivan, assistant costume designer Gabrielle Letamendi and assistant costume designer Lucia Maldonado.

“The Masked Singer” Season 6 Fox

Already revealed among Season 6’s costumes: Mallard, Hamster, Queen of Hearts, Cupcake, Banana Split and Dalmatian.

“The Masked Singer” ended the 2020-2021 season as the No. 1 primetime entertainment series among adults 18-49. In February 2020, the show’s Season 3 post-Super Bowl LIV premiere drew more than 27 million viewers.