‘The Masked Singer’: Here’s Who Was — Or Wasn’t — Unmasked in Special ‘Maskys’ Episode

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched Season 5 Episode 9 of “The Masked Singer,” which aired April 28 on Fox.

The unmaskings took a week off, as Wednesday’s episode of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” was instead a special one-hour sing-a-long edition that doubled as “The Maskys,” an award celebrating some of the season’s most memorable performances.

Well, they actually spelled it “The Masky’s,” which is extremely questionable from a grammar standpoint. (Apostrophes are usually for contractions and possessives, and very rarely for plurals. It’s why they don’t call it “The Emmy’s” or “The Oscar’s.”)

But however to spell it, “The Maskys” also included a joint singalong to “Never Gonna Give You Up,” by Rick Astley, featuring previously unmasked celebrities Bobby Brown (Crab), Tamera Mowry (Seashell), Mark McGrath (Orca), Nick Cannon (Bulldog), Logan Paul (Grandpa Monster), Danny Trejo (as Raccoon), Caitlyn Jenner (as Phoenix) and Kermit the Frog (as Snail).

Panelists, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong also got a week off from the guessing game. Host Nick Cannon was there and passing out the Maskys trophy — which, he marveled, looked a lot like him.

New this season is the masked celebrity “Cluedle-Doo,” who has been offering additional hints about each contestant. But until now, his identity has been kept completely under wraps. Here is the first reveal toward Cluedle-Doo’s identity: “I have a connection to another mischievious Masked Singer from the past: The Gremlin.” (That was Mickey Rourke, unmasked in Season 4.)

This season’s costumes include Raccoon, Seashell, Black Swan, Snail, Grandpa Monster, Phoenix, Chameleon, Russian Doll(s), Porcupine, The Piglet and the wildcards Orca, Crab and Bulldog. The competition returns next week with Season 5 finalists: Black Swan, Piglet, Robopine, Russian Dolls, Chameleon and Yeti.

The Season 5 contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six gold medals and two world records.

The show’s panelists are also once competing for a “Golden Ear” trophy based on their first impressions of each masked performer (which McCarthy won last time). Jeong and McCarthy Wahlberg each have two points so far.

Here are the remaining contestants, the awards “won” and new clues shared during “The Sing-A-Long: The Masky Awards” on Wednesday:

Black Swan, “The Masked Singer” Courtesy of Fox

Black Swan

Best Love Song: “How Will I Know,” by Whitney Houston

Acceptance Speech: “Becoming the Black Swan has unlocked the fearless side in me. And I’ll never forget the first time I put her on. Whitney Houston is the greatest vocalist ever, so this song was the greatest challenge. But fly with me and sing along.”

Cluedle-Doo’s Clues: Globe, Montana, Check Mate

Previous songs: “Barracuda,” by Heart; “In My Blood,” by Shawn Mendes; “How Will I Know,” by Whitney Houston, “Use Somebody,” by Kings of Leon

Previous panel guesses: Anya Taylor-Joy, Camilla Cabello, Leona Lewis, Demi Lovato, Lindsay Lohan, Ashlee Simpson, Emily Osment, Victoria Justice, Brenda Song, Kesha, Demi Lovato, Becky G, JoJo

Piglet, “The Masked Singer” Courtesy of Fox

Piglet

Most Emotional Performance: “7 Years,” by Lukas Graham

Acceptance Speech: “I’m so excited I could squeal! I’d like to thank my beautiful family who put up with me despite living in a pigsty. And I hope you think of your family as you sing along. Hogs and kisses!”

Cluedle-Doo’s Clues: Scoreboard (50:10; 11 to 11; Ball on the 3), “3528 Rushing in Game”

Previous songs: “Speechless,” by Dan + Shay; “Good to Be Alive (Hallelujah),” by Andy Grammer, “7 Years,” by Lukas Graham, “The Pretender,” by Foo Fighters

Previous panel guesses: Adam Lambert, Charlie Puth, JC Chavez, Austin Mahone, Jonathan Knight, Zayn Malik, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Lance Bass, Chris Pine, Adam Levine, Eli or Peyton Manning

Robopine, “The Masked Singer” Courtesy of Fox

Porcupine/”Robopine”

Best John Legend Cover By a Cyborg Covered in Sharp Quills: “All of Me,” by John Legend

Acceptance Speech: “I feel so blessed. ‘All of Me’ is such an honest song about love, and it’s one of my favorites ever. I dedicated it to Nicole and I hope you dedicate it to someone special in your life.”

Cluedle-Doo’s Clues: Genes

Previous songs: “Never Too Much,” by Luther Vandross; “All of Me,” by John Legend; “Killing Me Softly,” by Roberta Flack; “Let’s Get It On,” by Marvin Gaye

Previous panel guesses: Jamie Foxx, Idris Elba, Lionel Richie, Ginuwine, Brian McKnight, Jason Derulo, Wesley Snipes, Eddie Murphy, Jamie Foxx, Will Smith, Terence Howard, Terry Crews, Aaron Hall

Russian Dolls, “The Masked Singer” Courtesy of Fox

Russian Dolls

Best Pop Song: “24K Magic,” by Bruno Mars

Acceptance Speech: “Thank you, thank you, thank you. All 2, 3, 4, 5, 18 of us are truly humbled by this Masky. Once we figure out how to share it, of course.”

Cluedle-Doo’s Clues: XXIX (29 in Roman numerals); “Mizfitz Toyz Store”: ‘Mizfitz’ is spelled that way for a reason.

Previous songs: “Man in the Mirror,” by Michael Jackson; “Wonder,” by Shawn Mendes; “Want to Want Me,” by Jason Derulo; “24K Magic,” by Bruno Mars

Previous panel guesses: Boyz II Men; Vanessa Hudgens; Darren Criss, Matthew Morrison, Kevin McHale or other “Glee” stars; Gwen Stefani and No Doubt guitarist Tom Dumont, Sugarland, Boyz II Men, Jacksons, Pentatonix, the Jonas Brothers, 98 Degrees, Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Jonas Brothers, Hanson, Boyz II Men

Chameleon, “The Masked Singer” Courtesy of Fox

Chameleon

Best Rap Performance: “Ride Wit Me,” by Nelly

Acceptance Speech: “Great pick, I grew up jamming to this song. I’m having so much fun bringing the party and old school vibes to you as the Chameleon.”

Cluedle-Doo’s Clues: Playing cards Ace of spades, 2 of diamonds, Ace of diamonds, 2 of spades; Slippery When Wet sign

Previous songs: “Ride Wit Me,” by Nelly; “21 Questions,” 50 Cent feat. Nate Dogg; “Hip Hop,” by Dead Prez; “Regulate,” by Warren G feat. Nate Dogg

Previous panel guesses: Dwight Howard, Redfoo, Nick Cannon, Iman Shumpert, Dwyane Wade, 2 Chains, Waka Flocka Flame, Wiz Khalifa, Machine Gun Kelly, Kyrie Irving, G-Eazy

Yeti, “The Masked Singer” Courtesy of Fox

Yeti

Most Game-Changing Performance: “Lonely,” by Justin Bieber

Acceptance Speech: “What a game-changing honor. It warms my heart. I’d like to thank all those hours I spent rollerblading growing up, because skating in this costume was terrifying.”

Previous songs: “If It Isn’t Love,” by New Edition; “Lonely,” by Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

Previous panel guesses: Ray J, Justin Bieber, Taran Killam, Todrick Hall, Justin Timberlake, Omarion, Mario