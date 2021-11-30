‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 4 Gets Premiere Date and Teaser (TV News Roundup)

Amazon Prime Video announced that Season 4 of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” will premiere on Feb. 18 with two new episodes dropping every Friday for four weeks, and also released the first teaser.

The series follows Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), a Jewish housewife in New York City who becomes a stand-up comedian after her husband leaves her for his secretary. Season 4 begins in 1960, and looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom, but her commitment to her craft creates a rift between her and her loved ones. Tony Shalhoub, Alex Bornstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron and Luke Kirby also star. Guest stars this season include Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia, John Waters and Jason Alexander.

“You know what’s great about me? It’s when I’m me,” Midge says to her manager Susie (Bornstein) in the teaser, which you can watch below. “No more opening act gigs. I will only do gigs where I can say what I want.”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is written, directed and executive produced by creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

LATE NIGHT

Maya Rudolph, Rita Moreno and Nicholas Braun will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Billy Crystal, Jay Ellis and Local Natives will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will feature Lee Jung-Jae, Peter Dinklage and Aaron and Bryce Dessner. Kristin Chenoweth and Kal Penn will be on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”