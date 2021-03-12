Apple TV Plus Orders Docuseries ‘The Jet’ from ‘McMillions’ Directors

Apple TV Plus has ordered a docuseries from the team behind “McMillion$,” Emmy-nominated filmmakers James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte, about the memorable 1996 TV commercial that advertised a Harrier Jet in exchange for seven million Pepsi points. Hernandez and Lazarte will direct and executive produce “The Jet” through their FunMeter banner.

The Jet” will tell the true story behind the “Drink Pepsi, Get Stuff” promotional campaign and the events that transpired after someone attempted to cash in their Pepsi points for a Harrier fighter jet.

Apple TV Plus, launched November 2019, is home to several award-winning docuseries and documentary films including A24’s “Boy State” directed by Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss; the Grammy Award-nominated “Beastie Boys Story,” R.J. Cutler’s “Dear…”; the GLAAD Media Award-nominated “Visible Out on Television”; the recently-released “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry; Wener Herzog’s Critics Choice Documentary Award-nominee “Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds.” Last October, Apple TV Plus ordered the documentary event series “The Supermodels” from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries. The docuseries centers on runway icons Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista’s rise from the 1980s onward, and is slated to be directed by two-time Academy Award winner Barbara Kopple.

James Lee Hernandez, Brian Lazarte and Fun Meter are represented by UTA, Management 360 and attorneys Brian Raymond and Sean T. Faussett at Raymond Legal. Their six-part HBO docuseries “McMillion$,” which takes a look at those who gamed the McDonald’s Monopoly promotion’s system, currently has an 89% critical reception score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.