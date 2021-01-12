‘The Haves and the Have Nots’ to End With Season 8 on OWN

“The Haves and the Have Nots” is set to end after Season 8, which is currently airing on OWN.

The series is produced for OWN by Tyler Perry Studios and is created, written and executive produced by Tyler Perry. The series stars John Schneider, Tika Sumpter, Angela Robinson, Renee Lawless, Crystal Fox, Peter Parros, Tyler Lepley, Gavin Houston, Aaron O’Connell, Brett Davis and Brock Yurich. Season 8 began back in November and will resume in May.

“’The Haves and the Have Nots’ was the first scripted drama we aired on OWN, and to say it took off from the first day it hit the air is an understatement,” said Oprah Winfrey. “It’s all due to one man’s creativity and very vivid imagination, a man I refer to as my ‘big little brother,’ Tyler Perry. I thank Tyler, the incredible cast, the tireless crew and every single viewer who watched with bated breath each week and tweeted along with us these past eight years. I will be watching alongside you all during this final season.”

At the time it ends, “The Haves and the Have Nots” will have aired 196 episodes. It was OWN’s first scripted drama, debuting in May 2013. The show follows the lives of the the rich and powerful Cryer and Harrington families and the hired help who work for them. Per OWN, the series has averaged nearly 3 million viewers per episode during its run.

“We are so grateful to Tyler Perry, the amazing cast and everyone at Tyler Perry Studios for eight incredible years of making ‘The Haves and the Have Nots’ one of the biggest hits on cable television of the last decade,” said Tina Perry, president of OWN. “The series will forever hold its place in history as the network’s first ever scripted drama for which we are so proud. We can’t wait for fans to see the juicy storylines Tyler has planned for the final episodes.”