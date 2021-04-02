ABC Sets George Segal’s Final Episode of ‘The Goldbergs’

ABC announced that the final episode of “The Goldbergs” with George Segal, who played Albert “Pops” Solomon, will air on April 7 at 8 p.m.

The episode, titled “Couple Off,” will be followed by a 45-second tribute to Segal. Segal died last month from complications during surgery. He was 87.

Written by Annie Mebane and directed by Lea Thompson, “Couple Off” will follow Barry and Joanne crashing Erica Geoff’s peaceful weekend camping trip, they end up in a competition to see who is the better couple, causing some unexpected shifts in relationships. After learning that Brea thinks Adam has an easy, privileged life, Adam seeks to prove her wrong by getting a job but quickly learns she might be right.

Sadie Stanley, Kenny Ridwan, Beth Triffon, Zach Callison and Zane Emory will guest star. The series was created by Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek, who serve as executive producers alongside Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Lew Schneider, David Guarascio and Andrew Secunda. The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. Watch a preview below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup, Nickelodeon’s “Nick News” tapped Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases, for a series of four “Nick News Breaks” beginning on April 3. Dr. Fauci will answer real questions from real kids about the coronavirus pandemic on these specials that will air throughout the weekend on Nick, TeenNick and Nicktoons. Additionally, Nickelodeon will post the clips on their social media platforms. “Nick News Breaks” is an ongoing series of news updates that cover the biggest news items of the day that are most important to kids. Premiering earlier this year, the show has covered important topics such as the Capitol riot, NASA landing on Mars, the impeachment of President Donald Trump, peaceful transition of power and COVID-19 vaccines.