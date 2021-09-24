‘The Flight Attendant’ Adds Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez, JJ Soria as Series Regulars

Kaley Cuoco will be joined by Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria on “The Flight Attendant” for its second season. The three actors will be series regulars on the HBO Max show, along with Season 1’s regulars Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews and Deniz Akdeniz, as well as new recurring guest stars Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera and Shohreh Aghdashloo. In addition, T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson, Audrey Grace Marshall and Rosie Perez are set to return for Season 2.

Per the logline, the second season of the dramedy finds Cassie Bowden (Cuoco) living a sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue. The show has begun production and will be shooting in Los Angeles, Berlin and Reykjavik.

McRae (“Rebel,” “Big Little Lies”) will play Benjamin Berry, a career CIA officer who gets too involved with his assets. Hernandez (“One of These Days,” “Soundtrack”) will portray Gabrielle Diaz, a quick-tempered and calculating bounty hunter whose impulse-control issues often get in the way of her job. Soria (“Gentefied, “Filly Brown”) will play Esteban Diaz, Gabrielle’s partner and lover who tries to keep a level head and stay focused on the job, but often gets just as heated as his girlfriend.

Hines (“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Suburgatory”) will appear as Dot Karlson; Ennies (“Mythic Quest,” “Better Call Saul”) will play Jenny; Martin (“Feel Good,” “Comedians of the World”) will portray Grace St. James; Cho (“Good on Paper,” “Over the Moon”) will appear as Utada; Cabrera (“Star Trek: Picard,” “Big Little Lies”) will play Marco; and Aghdashloo (“The Expanse,” “24”) will portray Brenda.

Steve Yockey showruns “The Flight Attendant” and executive produces alongside co-showrunner Natalie Chaidez. Cuoco, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Suzanne McCormack and Silver Tree executive produce. Jess Meyer is co-executive producer and Bonnie Munoz is producer. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Cuoco’s Yes, Norman Productions and Berlanti Productions.