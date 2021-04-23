‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2 at HBO Max Names Natalie Chaidez Co-Showrunner

“The Flight Attendant” Season 2 at HBO Max is bringing in a new co-showrunner.

Natalie Chaidez has joined the critically-acclamed series as co-showrunner alongside Steve Yockey, who developed the series. Season 1 co-showrunners Meredith Lavender and Marcie Ulin are exiting the series. Chaidez will executive produce along with Yockey, Greg Berlanti, series star Kaley Cuoco, and Sarah Schechter. Cuoco executive produces under her Yes, Norman production banner, while Berlanti and Shechter do so via Berlanti Productions. Yes, Norman’s Suzanne McCormack is co-executive producer. Warner Bros. Television is the studio.

Chaidez was previously the showrunner and executive producer on the USA Network drama “Queen of the South” and the Syfy shows “12 Monkeys” and “Hunters.” Her other TV credits include “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles,” “Heroes,” “Judging Amy,” and “New York Undercover.”

She is repped by CAA and Circle of Confusion.

Season 1 of “The Flight Attendant” was based on the novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian. Cuoco played the titular flight attendant Cassie, who becomes embroiled in an international murder mystery.

