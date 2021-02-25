‘The First Lady’ Anthology Series at Showtime Casts O-T Fagbenle as Barack Obama

O-T Fagbenle has been cast in the recurring role of President Barack Obama in the upcoming Showtime anthology series “The First Lady.”

He will star opposite Viola Davis, who will play First Lady Michelle Obama. The show is described as a reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House. The first season will also star Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, and Aaron Eckhart as President Gerald Ford.

Obama served as the first African American and 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017. A member of the Democratic Party, Barack married Michelle Robinson in 1992 before he became an Illinois state senator in 2005.

Fagenle most recently starred as Luke Bankole in the critically acclaimed Hulu series “The Handmaid’s Tale.” He will next be seen in the Marvel film “Black Widow” opposite Scarlett Johansson. He has a long history in television, and in April 2020 he created, wrote, directed, composed, executive produced, and starred in the original series “Maxxx” for Channel 4 and Hulu. His other credits include “The Five,” “The Interceptor,” “Looking,” “As If,” and “Doctor Who.”

He is repped by Buchwald and Curtis Brown Group in London as well as Hansen Jacobson.

“The First Lady” is written and executive produced by Aaron Cooley. Davis is also executive producing along with Julius Tennon and Andrew Wang of JuVee Productions. Cathy Schulman of Welle Entertainment executive produces along with Jeff Gaspin via Gaspin Media, and Brad Kaplan of LINK Entertainment. Susanne Bier is attached to direct and executive produce. Showtime and Lionsgate Television will produce.