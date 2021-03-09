‘The Equalizer’ With Queen Latifah Renewed by CBS for Season 2

CBS has renewed “The Equalizer,” starring Queen Latifah, for a second season.

The hour-long drama premiered last month in the coveted post-Super Bowl time slot. Airing immediately after the game, the debut averaged 23.8 million total viewers. That was down from what Fox drew to the Season 3 premiere of “The Masked Singer” on the post-game slot a year earlier, but that Super Bowl was much more highly rated than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ blowout victory this year over the Kansas City Chiefs. “The Equalizer” premiere also drew a 5.1 rating in the 18-49 demo. It was the highest-rated entertainment program since 2020’s Academy Awards telecast. The premiere retained 40% of the Super Bowl audience, the highest post-game retention rate for any Super Bowl lead-out since Fox’s “New Girl” in 2014.

“’The Equalizer’ has proven more than equal to the task of engaging viewers and racking up wins on Sunday night,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment. “We’re extremely proud to see this outstanding broadcast drama, led by Queen Latifah, punch through the competitive landscape and return for a second season.”

In “The Equalizer,” Latifah stars as an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes also star. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios. Executive producers are Andrew Marlowe, Terri Miller, Dana Owens (Queen Latifah), John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Richard Lindheim and Shakim Compere are executive producers

The original “Equalizer” starred Edward Woodward and ran for four seasons on CBS between 1985 and 1989. It was co-created by Lindheim and Michael Sloan. It was then adapted into two feature films starring Denzel Washington in the title role, with the first debuting in 2014 and the second in 2018.