‘The Endgame’ Co-Creator Jake Coburn Signs First-Look Deal With Universal Television

Jake Coburn has signed a first-look deal with Universal Television.

Under the deal, Coburn will develop and produce projects for broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms. Coburn most recently co-created the drama series “The Endgame,” which was picked up to series at NBC earlier this week.

“Jake is a dynamic storyteller with a keen knack for big ideas,” said Vivian Cannon, executive vice president of drama development for Universal Television. “We had so much fun working with Jake on ‘The Endgame,’ we couldn’t wait to broaden our partnership with him. Everyone at UTV is looking forward to lots more success with him in the future!”

Coburn co-created “The Endgame” with Nicholas Wootton, with both also serving as executive producers. The series, which will also be executive produced by Julie Plec and Justin Lin (who directed the pilot), is described as a thriller about Elena Federova (Morena Baccarin), a recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who even in captivity orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists, and Val Turner (Ryan Michelle Bathé), the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan.

“I am so thrilled to be expanding my relationship with UTV,” said Coburn. “Simply put, I love working with them, and I am profoundly grateful for their unwavering support.”

Coburn is currently an executive producer on the Netflix shows “Biohackers” and “Barbarians.” He was also an executive producer on the ABC thriller series “Quantico” starring Priyanka Chopra and a co-executive producer on the hit CW series “Arrow” starring Stephen Amell. He started his career on “Dirty Sexy Money” at ABC before moving over to the original incarnation of “Gossip Girl.”

Coburn is repped by UTA and Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson.