The CW Moves ‘The Flash’ Premiere Date Back One Week (TV News Roundup)

RENEWALS

Estrella TV has renewed primetime talk series “Tu-Night con Omar Chaparro” for a second season, which is scheduled to premiere Jan. 25 at 9 p.m. Co-produced and hosted by Mexican comedian and actor Chaparro, the variety series pulled two million views during its first 20-episode season. Top audiences came from Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Denver and Chicago.

PROGRAMMING

The CW has moved the premiere date for “The Flash” to March 2 at 8 p.m., one week later from its originally scheduled seventh season debut. The night of Feb. 23 will now be dedicated to “Superman and Lois.” The 90-minute series premiere will air at 8 p.m. and be followed by a special, “Superman and Lois: Legacy of Hope,” that will offer behind-the-scenes looks and interviews from the cast of the new series, as well as special guests discussing the Man of Steel’s legacy.

PBS SoCal and KCET announced a rebranding effort that will include new logo launches and updates in creativity both on-air and online. Two years after merging with satellite service Link TV to create the Public Media Group of Southern California, the stations have unified their online platforms with a new website redesign that aims to make visitors discover programming and resources more easily. The rebranding effort will also accommodate for the rise in digital-first audiences through streaming, social media, virtual events and more.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, John Oliver, Charles Pierce and Ashley McBryde will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” while Martin Scorsese, Fran Lebowitz, Hunter Schafer and Playboi Carti are guests on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Chris Hayes and Sarah Thawer are tonight’s guests on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” Stacey Abrams will be on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.”