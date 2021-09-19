Josh O’Connor Wins Emmy for ‘The Crown,’ Praises Co-Star Emma Corrin as a ‘Force of Nature’

Josh O’Connor has won an Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his portrayal of an embittered and unpopular Prince Charles on the hit Netflix royal family period drama “The Crown.” The episode that was submitted along with his nomination was Season 4’s “Terra Nullius.”

On stage the actor appeared truly stunned, “I’m an absolute wreck,” he said before continuing, “Thank you so much for this. That is the first line. Making ‘The Crown’ has been the most rewarding two years of my life. And the cast and crew our producers and all the brilliant directors, you made the show such a pleasure to be a part of, thank you. Emma Corrin, you are a force of nature, I love you very much… Thanks to my mum, my dad, my brothers, my beautiful girlfriend for putting up the ca chaos of this career that I feel incredibly privileged to be a part of. Finally my grandparents, my grandmother who passed a few months ago and my grandfather Peter O’Connor who hopefully watch this in the morning, your kindness and loyalty has been the greatest gift. Thank you so much.”

O’Connor has been a critical favorite for his role as the late Princess Diana’s begrudging then-husband, having won trophies previously for “The Crown” at the Golden Globes and the Critics Choices Awards. “The Crown” co-led the 2021 Emmys nod tally (alongside Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian”) with 24. He won over fellow nominees Porter, Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton,” Netflix), Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country,” HBO), Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us,” NBC) and Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason,” HBO).