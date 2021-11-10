‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ At Starz Casts Peter Greene, Ayomide Adegun and Jeremy Bobb

Starz announced that Peter Greene, Ayomide Adegun and Jeremy Bobb have been cast in “The Continental,” the upcoming three-episode prequel series based on Lionsgate’s “John Wick” film franchise.

First greenlit in 2018, the series centers on the backstory of the titular Continental hotel from the perspective of the manager, a young Winston Scott (Colin Woodel, based on Ian McShane’s character in the films). Winston is dragged through 1975 New York City in order to face a past he thought he’d left behind and seize control of the hotel, which serves as a meeting point for the world’s most dangerous criminals.

Greene will play Uncle Charlie, a younger version of David Patrick Kelly’s character from the films, who cleans up bodies and crime scenes for criminals. Greene’s previous credits include “Training Day” and “For Life.” Adegun will play Charon, the Continental’s concierge played by Lance Reddick in the films. Bobb, who has appeared in “Russian Doll” and “The Knick,” will play Mayhew, a new character to the franchise.

They join previously announced cast members including Woodell, Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles, Jessica Allain as Lou, Mishel Prada as KD, Nhung Kate as Yen, Mel Gibson as Cormac and Ben Robson as Frankie.

Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward serve as writers and showrunners, and executive produce alongside Albert Hughes, Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese and Marshall Persinger. Hughes will direct the first and third episodes while Charlotte Brändström directs the second. “The Continental” is produced for Starz by Lionsgate television.

(Pictured: Jeremy Bobb, left; Ayomide Adegun, right)