Christoph Waltz to Star in Dark Comedy Series ‘The Consultant’ at Amazon

Amazon has ordered the dark comedy “The Consultant” to series and cast Christoph Waltz to star. The series is based on Bentley Little’s 2015 novel of the same name.

“The Consultant” follows a sinister relationship between boss and employee and looking at how far workers will go to get ahead and survive.

Tony Basgallop serves as creator and showrunner, and executive produces alongside Waltz, director Matt Shakman, Steve Stark and Andrew Mittman. Kai Dolbashian will serve as co-producer. “The Consultant” is from MGM Television and Amazon studios.

Waltz is known for his collaborations with Quentin Tarantino, having had his breakthrough role as Hans Landa in 2009’s “Inglorious Basterds” and appearing in “Django Unchained” in 2012. Both roles earned him the Academy Award, BAFTA Award and Golden Globe for supporting actor. He has also starred in films including Tim Burton’s “Big Eyes,” Alexander Payne’s “Downsizing” and Sam Mendes’ James Bond film “Spectre.” More recently, he reprised his role as Bond villain Ernst Stavro Blofeld in “No Time to Die” and appeared in Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch.” Up next, he will star in Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion adaptation of “Pinocchio.”

“It’s a huge honor to be working with the talents of Matt Shakman and Christoph Waltz on this project that I developed with the team at 1.21 and Toluca Pictures,” said Basgallop. “And with MGM and Amazon Studios we’ve found partners who are not afraid to be bold and explosive.”

“With ‘The Consultant,’ Tony Basgallop has created something fearless with equal parts savage humor and delicious thrills,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon Studios. “We are excited to collaborate with him and the entire creative team in bringing this edge-of-your seat, can’t-miss series to our Prime Video customers across the globe.”

“’The Consultant’ is a biting workplace satire that is as suspenseful as it is darkly funny,” said Michael Wright, president of scripted TV at MGM. “Tony has created something truly unexpected with this series, and we are thrilled to partner with Amazon and this brilliant creative team to bring the story to life for audiences around the world.”