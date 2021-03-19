Longtime ‘The Conners’ Crew Member Dies on Set From ‘Fatal Medical Event’

A longtime crew member of ABC’s “The Conners” and “Roseanne” died on set Thursday after suffering a “fatal medical event,” according to a spokesperson for Werner Entertainment, the production company behind “The Conners.” His identity was not disclosed.

“With heavy hearts we regret to confirm that a member of our technical crew suffered a fatal medical event today,” said a spokesperson. “He was a much loved member of ‘The Conners’ and ‘Roseanne’ families for over 25 years. As we remember our beloved colleague, we ask that you respect the privacy of his family and loved ones as they begin their grieving process.”

TMZ, which first reported the news, said the crew member was on Stage 22 of the CBS Studio Center when the medical emergency occurred.