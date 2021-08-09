‘The Circle,’ ‘Indian Matchmaking’ Renewed at Netflix, Streamer Launches Open Unscripted Casting Call

“The Circle,” “Indian Matchmaking,” and “The American Barbecue Showdown” have all been renewed at Netflix.

“The Circle” has been renewed for both Seasons 4 and 5, with Season 3 of that series due to debut this fall. “Indian Matchmaking” and “The American Barbecue Showdown” have both been renewed for Season 2. In addition, Netflix has ordered the unscripted series “The Roaring Twenties,” which will follow eight twenty-somethings living together in Austin, TX.

Netflix has also announced that it is launching the largest ever open reality series casting call. Fans will be able to submit a video of themselves across a wide variety of reality genres at the new NetflixReality.com site.

“Whether you love competition or cooking, dating or decor, style or a social experiment, we might have a show for you — either now or someday soon,” said Brandon Riegg, vice president of unscripted and documentary series. “Just select a category and submit your casting video to be considered for future seasons. To register, you must be 18 years or older, and right now we’re focused on the US, Canada, and the UK. No need for ring lights or glam, just be the real you!”

In “The Circle,” contestants are isolated and forced to communicate via messages and emojis through a special social media app. Michelle Buteau will return to host both seasons.

“The Circle” is produced by Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group. Executive producers for Studio Lambert are Stephen Lambert and Tim Harcourt, with Lauren Hicks, Charlotte Smith, and Sarah Fay for Season 3 and Toni Ireland, Sarah Fay, and Stephen Yemoh for seasons 4 and 5. Executive producers for Motion Content Group are Richard Foster and Chet Fenster.

“Indian Matchmaking” offers an inside look at the custom of matchmaking in Indian cultures through a contemporary lens. Sima Taparia will return to host.

The series is produced by Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), LLC. Executive producers are Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, Smriti Mundhra, and J.C. Begley.

“The American Barbecue Showdown” follows some of the country’s best competitive barbecuers as they compete for the title of American Barbecue Champion.

The series is produced by Maverick TV USA and All3Media America, with John Hesling, Erin Flinn, Simon Knight, and Daniel Calin serving as executive producers.

“Roaring Twenties” is described as a coming-of-age story of eight twenty-somethings who set out to find success in life and love in Austin while learning to navigate life in 2020’s America.

The series will begin filming soon. It is produced by Eureka Productions with Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, David Tibballs, Wes Dening, and Ian Gelfand serving as executive producers.