‘The Chi’ Renewed for Season 5 at Showtime

“The Chi” has been renewed for Season 5 at Showtime.

News of the renewal comes just after the series aired its Season 4 finale. Per Showtime, the series is averaging 4.2 million viewers per episode this season.

Season 4 spotlights the benefits and challenges of community policing on the South Side after Jake (Michael V. Epps) has a fateful run-in with a group of officers. Newlyweds Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Tiff (guest star Hannaha Hall) deal with the repercussions from his affair with Dom (guest star La La Anthony) by exploring open marriage. Kiesha (Birgundi Baker) grapple with her pregnancy, while Jada (Yolonda Ross) bravely faces a health crisis. The relationship between Kevin (Alex Hibbert) and Jemma (guest star Judae’a Brown) takes a turn, and Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) launches a new podcast venture. New mayor Douda (Curtiss Cook) harnesses his newfound power while navigating his complicated relationship with wife Roselyn (guest star Kandi Burruss).

Meanwhile, Trig (Luke James) and Imani (guest star Jasmine Davis) are on a personal mission to help their community. Guest stars this season also include Tabitha Brown as Octavia, a successful interior designer vying to adopt Kiesha’s baby; Jason Weaver as Rashaad “Shaad” Marshall, an old friend of Trig’s struggling to rebuild his life after being released from prison; Vic Mensa as Jamal, whose fight to get help for his family places him at odds with Trig and Tracy (guest star Tai Davis), who organize an underground community protection squad; and Da Brat as LaPorsha, a truck driver whose arrival in town impacts Nina (guest star Tyla Abercrumbie) and Dre’s (guest star Miriam A. Hyman) strained relationship. Cook and James were upped to series regulars this season.

“The Chi” was created and is executive produced by Lena Waithe. It is also executive produced by Common, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of ID8 Multimedia, Rishi Rajani, and showrunner Justin Hillian. Produced entirely in its namesake city, the series is produced by 20th Television.