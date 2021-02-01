Bob Balaban, Nana Mensah, David Morse Among 10 Cast in Netflix Dramedy ‘The Chair’

The Netflix dramedy “The Chair” is rounding out its cast.

Bob Balaban, Nana Mensah, David Morse, and Everly Carganilla have all been cast in series regular roles, Variety has learned. In addition, Ji Yong Lee, Mallory Low, Marcia DeBonis, Ron Crawford, Ella Rubin, and Bob Stephenson have all been cast in guest starring roles.

They join the previously announced cast memebers Sandra Oh, Jay Duplass and Holland Taylor. The six episode, half-hour series centers around the Chair of an English department, Ji-Yoon (Oh), at a small university. Filming is currently underway in Pittsburgh.

Nana Mensah (“Bonding,” “New Amsterdam”) will play Yasmin “Yaz” McKay, a popular, progressive English professor and close colleague of Ji-Yoon. She is repped by Independent Talent Group, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Hansen Jacobson.

Balaban (“The Politician,” “The French Dispatch”) will play Professor Elliot Rentz, a distinguished English professor set in his ways. He is repped by Paradigm and Schreck Rose.

Morse (“Escape at Dannemora,” “The Green Mile”) will play Dean Paul Larson, the dean of Pembroke University where Ji-Yoon is English Chair. Morse is repped by UTA, Kipperman Management, and Katz Golden Rosenman.

Carganilla (“Yes Day,” “After Party”) will play Ju-Hee “Ju Ju” Kim, Ji-Yoon’s precocious young daughter. Ji Yong will play Habi, Ji-Yoon’s father and sometimes caregiver of her daughter. Low (“Final Fantasy” remake, “DC Superhero Girls”) will play Lila, the teaching fellow for Professor Dobson’s (Duplass) English course. She is repped by Osbrink Talent Agency and GSA Entertainment.

DeBonis (“High Maintenance,” “The Other Two”) will play Laurie, assistant to the Chair of the English department. She is repped by Innovative Artists. Crawford will play Professor John McHale, an old-school English professor on the brink of retirement. He is repped by The Luedtke Agency. Rubin (“The Rose Tattoo”) will play Dafna, an undergrad student

interested in Professor Dobson’s English class. She is repped by Paradigm and Kipperman Management. Stephenson (“Lady Bird,” “Top Gun: Maverick”) will play Horatio, a tech repair guy who helps Professor Hambling. He is repped by Artists & Representatives and Wright Entertainment Group.

“The Chair” hails from writer, executive producer, and showrunner Amanda Peet. Oh also executive produces along with David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Bernie Caulfield. Daniel Gray Longino will direct and executive produce. Annie Julia Wyman co-wrote the pilot.