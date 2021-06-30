Sandra Oh Takes Charge in Netflix’s First Teaser Trailer for ‘The Chair’ (TV News Roundup)

Power is fleeting, as Sandra Oh’s Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim learns in Netflix’s first trailer for its new comedy, “The Chair.”

From writer and showrunner Amanda Peet, “The Chair” debuts on Aug. 20 with six 30-minute episodes. It centers on the trials of Ji-Yoon as she navigates her first year as the chair of Pembroke University’s English department. Coming into the position as the first woman to hold the role, she is also one of the few staff members of color at the school.

As indicated by the trailer, even with her rightfully earned place (and power) at Pembroke, Ji-Yoon is in for a rude awakening. In the opening scene, she enter the snowy grounds of an elite campus. Her decadent, academic office space affirms that she has in fact made it to the apex of her career. “Fucker in charge of you fucking fucks,” her desk name plate reads. Any hint of smugness however is dashed when Ji-Yoon wipes out in her poorly made chair, hinting at the demands to come as she leads a failing English department.

Alongside Peet, Oh, David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Bernie Caufield and director Daniel Gray Longino serve as executive producers, with Annie Julia Wyman, Richard E. Robbins, Jennifer Kim and Andrea Troyer as writers. The cast also includes Jay Duplass, Holland Taylor, Bob Balaban, Nana Mensah, David Morse and Everly Carganilla.

Season 16 of “Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team” premieres Sept. 17 at 9 p.m. on CMT. Currently, production is underway as 52 aspiring cheerleaders compete in a rigorous training camp to earn a spot on one of the country’s most iconic professional cheer teams. The long-time series is produced by Triage Entertainment and executive produced by Stu Schreiberg, Stephen Kroopnick, Eugene Pack, Peter Zasuly, Charlotte Jones Kelli McGonagill Finglass and Jacquelyn French.

Showtime released the trailer for Season 2 of “The L Word: Generation Q.” Returning Aug. 6 at 8 p.m., this season begins in the aftermath of Sophie’s decision at the airport — she, Dani and Finley are left to deal with the consequences. Meanwhile, both Bette and Angie reexamine their roots, while Shane throws herself into keeping the bar thriving in the wake of her divorce. And Alice is in for a surprise when writing her first book takes her life in a new direction. The series is executive produced by Marja-Lewis Ryan,Ilene Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Allyce Ozarski, Maisha Closson, Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey.

The Motion Picture Corporation of America appointed Amy Hartwick as its president of television. In the role, she will lead the company as it builds its scripted TV division, which includes working with all departments to oversee the development and production of scripted TV content. Her first projects include the reboot of 2007 series “Sanctuary” and an adaptation of Adele Parks’ “Just My Luck.” Before coming to MPCA, Hartwick served as ABC Entertainment’s comedy development VP and as ABC Studios’ senior VP of creative development where she oversaw the “Black-ish” franchise.

“The Late Night With Stephen Colbert” will have on Harvey Keitel and Randall Otis, while Heidi Klum and Ed Sheeran will be on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”