‘The Boys’ Spinoff at Amazon Casts Reina Hardesty

The untitled spinoff of “The Boys” at Amazon has added Reina Hardesty to its growing cast.

Hardesty joins previously announced cast members Shane Paul McGhie, Maddie Phillips, and Aimee Carrero, Jaz Sinclair and Lizze Broadway, all of whom will play young superheroes. Set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (and run by Vought International), the untitled series is described as an irreverent, R-rated show that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. As Variety previously reported, the show is expected to receive a series order at the streamer.

This will not be Hardesty’s first time playing a character with powers. She previously appeared in both The CW’s “The Flash” and “Legends of Tomorrow” as Joss Mardon, a.k.a. Weather Witch. She also recently wrapped a run on the final season of “Brockmire” at IFC opposite Hank Azaria and Amanda Peet. Her other credits include “StartUp” and “Greenhouse Academy.” She is repped by Gersh, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Goodman Genow.

Like “The Boys,” the spinoff will be produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios. Craig Rosenberg will serve as the showrunner and executive producer under his overall deal with Sony. He is currently a writer and executive producer on “The Boys.” “The Boys” creator Eric Kripke will also executive produce via Kripke Enterprises along with “The Boys” executive producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver of Point Grey Pictures, Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, and Darick Robertson. Ennis and Robertson created the comic book on which “The Boys” is based. Sarah Carbiener, Erica Rosbe, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, Zak Schwartz are co-executive producers.