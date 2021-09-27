‘The Boys’ Spinoff Ordered at Amazon, Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters Take Over as Showrunners

The planned spinoff of “The Boys” has officially been ordered to series at Amazon, Variety has confirmed.

In addition, Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters will take over as showrunners following the exit of Craig Rosenberg. Rosenberg is an executive producer on “The Boys” but departed the spinoff over creative differences.

Set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (and run by Vought International), the untitled series is described as an irreverent, R-rated show that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Shane Paul McGhie, Aimee Carrero, Reina Hardesty, and Maddie Phillips have all previously been announced to star in the series.

Fazekas and Butters have previously served as co-showrunners on series like “Agent Carter,” “Emergence,” “Ressurection,” and “Reaper.” As a writing team, they have also worked on “Hawaii Five-O,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” and “Law & Order: SVU.”

They are repped by ICM and Gendler & Kelly.

Like “The Boys,” the spinoff will be produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios. Fazekas and Butters serve as showrunners and executive producers. “The Boys” creator Eric Kripke will executive produce via Kripke Enterprises along with “The Boys” executive producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver of Point Grey Pictures, Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, and Michaela Starr. Ennis and Robertson created the comic book on which “The Boys” is based. Erica Rosbe and Zak Schwartz are co-executive producers. Loreli Alanís will serve as executive in charge for Point Grey Pictures.

“Much like ‘Mork & Mindy’ spun-off from ‘Happy Days’—which is an insane and true fact—our spinoff will exist in the Vought Cinematic Universe, yet have a tone and style all its own,” Kripke said. “It’s our take on a college show, with an ensemble of fascinating, complicated, and sometimes deadly Young Supes. Michele and Tara are stone-cold geniuses, we’re thrilled to have them steer this ship, and grateful to Sony and Amazon for the opportunity. We love this show and can’t wait for you to see it. Also, ‘Baywatch Nights’ spun-off from ‘Baywatch,’ and it had vampires. Vampires!”

“The Boys” spinoff was first announced as being in development September 2020. The mothership series recently completed production on Season 3, with a premiere date for the new season pending. The show received five Emmy nominations this year, including one for best drama series.