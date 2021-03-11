‘The Boys’ Spinoff Nears Series Order at Amazon, Lizze Broadway and Jaz Sinclair Join Cast

“The Boys” spinoff at Amazon is nearing a series order. In addition, Lizze Broadway and Jaz Sinclair have joined the ensemble cast.

The project was first announced as being in development in September. Set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (and run by Vought International), the untitled series is described as an irreverent, R-rated show that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Broadway will play the role of Emma, a young superhero. Her past TV credits include “The Rookie,” “Bones,” “Southland,” “Splitting Up Together,” and “Here and Now.” She is repped by Coast To Coast Talent Group and Industry Entertainment.

Sinclair will play Marie, another of the young superheroes. She most recently starred in “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” at Netflix. Her credits prior to that include “Rizzoli & Isles,” “Easy,” and “The Vampire Diaries.” She is repped by UTA and Creative Partners Group.

Like “The Boys,” the spinoff will be produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios. Craig Rosenberg will serve as the showrunner and executive producer under his overall deal with Sony. He is currently a writer and executive producer on “The Boys.” “The Boys” creator Eric Kripke will also executive produce via Kripke Enterprises along with “The Boys” executive producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver of Point Grey Pictures, Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, Garth Ennis, and Darick Robertson. Ennis and Robertson created the comic book on which “The Boys” is based. Sarah Carbiener, Erica Rosbe, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, Zak Schwartz are co-executive producers.

“The Boys” has proven to be a hit for Amazon, with the show picking up a third season renewal before the second season had premiered. According to Amazon, the second season had the most-watched global launch of an Amazon original series ever.