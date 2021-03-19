‘The Boys’ Spinoff Adds Three to Cast: Shane Paul McGhie, Aimee Carrero and Maddie Phillips

“The Boys” spinoff at Amazon Studios has added three more to the cast: Shane Paul McGhie, Maddie Phillips and Aimee Carrero.

The trio will play young superheroes in the untitled project, which is set to take place at the only college for young adult superheroes, one run by Vought International. The series is described as “an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. Part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys.”

McGhie, Carrero and Phillips join Jaz Sinclair and Lizze Broadway in the ensemble. Broadway will play Emma while Sinclair will play Marie, both young superheroes.

Amazon first announced that the project was in development last September.

Craig Rosenberg will serve as executive producer and showrunner. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson will also executive produce. Co-executive producers for the series are Sarah Carbiener, Erica Rosbe, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, and Zak Schwartz. Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios are producing the series in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.

“The Boys” was renewed by Amazon Prime Video for Season 3 last July, before the second season had even premiered. The streaming service also added an after-show called “Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys,” hosted and executive produced by Aisha Tyler. “The Boys” is based on a best-selling comic by Ennis and Robertson.