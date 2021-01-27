‘The Bold Type’ Renewed for Fifth and Final Season at Freeform

“The Bold Type” will be returning to Freeform for a fifth and final season.

The new season is said to showcase the show’s trio of Kat (Aisha Dee), Jane (Katie Stevens) and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) as they are “on the brink of defining who they really are and how best to leave their mark on the world.” Freeform also confirmed that Nikohl Boosheri will return as Adena El-Amin in the final season.

“’The Bold Type’ is a brand-defining show for Freeform. It’s been refreshing, relatable and fun to watch Kat, Jane and Sutton lean on their friendship to navigate the complexities of modern life,” said Tara Duncan, president, Freeform. “It’s one of my favorite shows, and I am proud that we are giving the series the send-off Wendy [Straker Hauser, showrunner], the incredible cast and crew, and the beloved fans all deserve.”

“‘The Bold Type’ has been a gift that has truly changed my life. I spent my 20s in New York City working in magazines, so in many ways the show feels very personal to my experiences,” added Straker Hauser. “I have truly loved writing this show and living in this world. I will miss it terribly, but I am so grateful for the opportunity and glad to know it’s been a comfort to so many people out there.”

A premiere date for the fifth and final season of “The Bold Type” has not been set yet; the fourth season aired premiered on the cabler in January 2020, with episodes running through July of last year. It averaged 162,000 total live viewers per episode.

Just before the fourth season finale episode aired, series star Dee took to social media to talk about the importance of playing a lead character of color who is also queer, as well as the importance of having people of color and the LGBTQIA+ community behind the scenes, which she felt the show lacked. After that post, Freeform, Universal Television and the executive producorial team released a joint statement saying they looked forward to continuing the dialogue Dee started and enacting change.

“It has been a joy to watch Kat, Jane and Sutton live out their lives on screen over the last four seasons and become an inspiration for so many young women along the way,” said Erin Underhill, president, Universal Television, in a statement regarding the renewal. “This show will always hold a special place in my heart for its authenticity and ability to provoke meaningful conversations with each episode. I want to thank Wendy Straker Hauser and all the writers for telling these amazing stories that will undoubtedly live beyond the pages of Scarlet Magazine.”

“The Bold Type” also stars Matt Ward, Stephen Conrad Moore and Melora Hardin. In addition to Straker Hauser, Matt McGuinness, David Bernad, Joanna Coles, Brian Madden, Ruben Fleischer and Sandrine Gros d’Aillon serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and The District.