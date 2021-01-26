‘The Blacklist’ Renewed for Season 9 at NBC

“The Blacklist” has been renewed for Season 9 at NBC.

The news comes after the show has aired three episodes of its eighth season. The first two episodes aired back in November, while the third aired last Friday, Jan. 22. Per NBC, the first two episodes averaged a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49, while the premiere has reached 7.5 million total viewers in multiplatform viewing.

The series stars James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn and Harry Lennix. Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington, one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives, who helps the Bureau track down the most notorious criminals in the world. This week’s episode will see Red reveal the number one name on his blacklist.

Spader, John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis, John Fox, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone and Sean Hennen serve as executive producers on the series. Davis Entertainment produces in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television. Bokenkamp created the series and serves as co-showrunner with Eisendrath.

The renewal comes as the coronavirus continues to stymie the traditional pilot season across the broadcast networks. Most of the broadcasters have ordered no new shows during the traditional pilot season window this year, instead still working through the pilots that were shutdown when the pandemic started last March.

To that end, NBC announced series orders for the single-camera comedies ““Grand Crew” and “American Auto” and the drama “La Brea” for the 2021-2022 broadcast season two weeks ago. All three shows were originally ordered to pilot as part of the 2019-2020 pilot season.