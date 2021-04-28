Fox Orders Dramedy ‘The Big Leap’ For 2021-2022 Broadcast Season

Fox has ordered the dramedy “The Big Leap” to series for the 2021-2022 broadcast season.

The one-hour show was originally ordered to pilot last year, but production was shutdown by the pandemic. Inspired by the UK docuseries “Big Ballet,” the show is about a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show that builds to a live production of “Swan Lake.” What this group of underdogs lack in dance training, they make up for with their edge, wit and desire to reimagine an iconic story to fit their own mold.

The cast includes Scott Foley, Simone Recasner, Ser’Darius Blain, Jon Rudnitsky, Raymond Cham Jr., Mallory Jansen, Kevin Daniels, Piper Perabo, and Teri Polo.

The series was created by Liz Heldens, who also executive produces. Sue Naegle executive produces, with Jason Winer having directed and executive produced the pilot. 20th Television and Fox Entertainment produce. Winer has previously directed over a dozen pilots for 20th TV, including the pilot for “Modern Family.”

Heldens developed “The Passage” for Fox based on the book trilogy by Justin Cronin. She also served as showrunner and executive producer on the series. Her other credits include creating the shows “Deception” and “Mercy” and co-creating the series “Camp.” She also served as a writer and producer on shows like “Friday Night Lights” and “The Orville.”

“The Big Leap” is not the first series order Fox has given out this year. The broadcaster previously ordered an animated comedy from Dan Harmon set in mythical ancient Greece. That show is being targeted for a 2022 debut. Also already on the docket for Fox is “Our Kind of People” from Lee Daniels and Karin Gist and “This Country,” a mockumentary series with Paul Feig directing.