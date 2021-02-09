‘The Best Man’ Limited Series Set at Peacock With Original Cast Returning

The cast of “The Best Man” film franchise is reuniting for a limited series that has been ordered at Peacock.

“The Best Man: Final Chapters” will feature returning cast members Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, and Harold Perrineau.

Peacock has ordered 10 episodes, with Malcolm D. Lee and Dayna Lynne North onboard to write and executive produce. Lee previously directed and wrote the two films in the franchise — “The Best Man” and “The Best Man Holiday.”

“Here we go! The band is back together!” Lee said. “I am very excited to bring these iconic characters back to the fans who have supported us through this franchise. We are thrilled to deliver everything one would expect from this group of friends in ‘The Best Man’ universe and take them through their final chapters. We can’t wait! I told you it wouldn’t be 14 more years.”

The series will catch up with Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.

“We’re excited to reunite this beloved cast for a limited series run of ‘The Best Man’ for Peacock,” said Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “With a powerhouse duo like Malcolm and Dayna at the helm, fans will fall in love with our favorite group of friends all over again.”

Lee’s upcoming projects include “At That Age,” a pilot for NBC, and “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” Lee’s Blackmaled Productions banner has several projects in development including “I Almost Forgot About You,” an adaptation of Terry McMillan’s novel with Viola Davis, “The Classic,” “Real Talk,” and “Rock the Bells.”

He is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Del Shaw Moonves.

North most recently worked as a writer and executive producer on the hit HBO comedy “Insecure.” She is also currently a writer and executive producer on the upcoming HBO Max series “Young Love,” the series adaptation of the Academy Award-winning short “Hair Love.”

She is repped by CAA and Narrative.

“The Best Man: Final Chapters” is produced by Universal Television. The series is written and executive produced by Lee and North, with North executive producing via Loud Sis Productions. Sean Daniel of Hivemind will also serve as executive producer. Sheila Walcott will oversee for Blackmaled Productions.