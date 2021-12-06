‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Michelle Young’s Men Tell All and Tayshia Adams Confirms End of Engagement

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the Dec. 6 episode of “The Bachelorette.”

With Michelle Young’s “Bachelorette” journey coming to a close in just two weeks, Monday night marked the seasonal tradition of “The Men Tell All” — and they came ready to talk (and, of course, argue).

The night got off to a heated start when hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams stoked the tensions between season enemies Will Urena and Peter Izzo, with Kaitlyn asking Will if he still believes Peter to be a narcissist.

“I absolutely mean it. You see this guy? You hear him?” Will said. “I have guys here that can vouch for me, and every time he opened his mouth it was about his business, about pizza. It was nothing ever about Michelle. Bro, you went on the wrong show. This is the show to find love. If you wanted to promote your business, you should’ve gone on ‘Shark Tank.'”

The conversation escalated when Peter accused Will of writing bad reviews of his pizza restaurant after Will supposedly posted the name of it on social media. Kaitlyn and Tayshia showed some of the reviews, which said Peter’s pizza tasted like “pool water” and that he had a “bad attitude.” Then, out of nowhere, a man walked up to Will and served him with court papers for defamation of character — but it seemed that it was just a threat.

“You come at me and this is a little taste of what’s going to happen in real life,” Peter told Will.

The focus then turned to Martin Gelbspan, who went home after clashing with Michelle over comments that she found disrespectful. Martin took his moment in the spotlight to admit that he “did lie” about saying he wouldn’t have given Michelle “a shot” back home in Miami, which is a statement he made on the show. Will also countered that Martin had a girlfriend during his time on the show — and though Martin profusely denied the accusation, Casey (who viewers heard talk more on “Men Tall All” than his entire time on the actual show) said that he had heard the rumor as well, from Peter.

Jamie Skaar, who was kicked off after he constructed a rumor that the men were questioning Michelle’s character, took a turn in the hot seat next. But despite being reamed by the rest of the men, Jamie did not take the opportunity to apologize for his actions. “We want to help you build yourself back up,” Rodney Mathews, who was just eliminated last episode, chimed in. But for the most part, Jamie stuck to vague statements.

For a moment, the “Men Tell All” paused so that host Tayshia could speak about the recent rumors that she and her “Bachelorette” winner, Zac Clark, had called off their engagement. Though a rep had confirmed the split to People on Nov. 22, the former couple had not publicly addressed the matter — until now. After Kaitlyn asked Tayshia if she wanted to share any news, Tayshia responded tearfully, “All I have to say is that I’m heartbroken. But we tried really hard, and I still love him very much. I’m not sure what the future holds.”

As Rodney took a seat for his interview, Tayshia had to exit the stage, wiping her eyes. But the crowd was soon distracted by a streaker, who ran across the stage shouting, “I love Rodney!” Truly never a dull moment.

Speaking of Rodney, he was one of Michelle’s suitors who got to say his piece when she finally came out on stage. “I’m just so happy for you and I’m just so proud of you,” Rodney said. “Everything that we went through on our journey — you taught me so much and I’m so grateful and so thankful for everything that you did for me. You said you’ll always be ‘Team Rodney’ and cheering for me, so as you know I’ll always be ‘Team Michelle’ cheering for you.”

Other conversations with Michelle were not so cordial. Jamie, for example, again avoided apologizing — until Kaitlyn finally asked, “So, are you sorry?”

Jamie responded, “I’d like to give this one more shot here. I’m someone who definitely believes in the power of words and the impact they can have on people, and I apologize for what I said. You felt disrespected by it, you men felt disrespected by it. Those words did come out of my mouth and so thank you for sharing how you were feeling for me to get that perspective. I was in the wrong and I apologize for that.”

When asked if she regretted sending anyone home too early, Michelle pointed out Olu Inajide, saying, “The fact that you were able to show that emotion with me in that moment when I was feeling hurt, I felt very connected with you and it is definitely something that I wish I had more time to explore.”

And, because every “Men Tell All” needs a happy ending, Peter brought out his pizza for everyone to enjoy — even Will — and the two hugged it out. Looks like there won’t be a defamation lawsuit, after all.