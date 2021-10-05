‘The Bachelorette’: Watch a Sneak Peek of Michelle Young’s Season

During the season finale of “Bachelor in Paradise,” ABC dropped even more drama: a sneak peek at Season 18 of “The Bachelorette.”

The upcoming season will star Michelle Young, a contestant who emerged as a fan-favorite from Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor” in early 2021.

Young, a school teacher, was announced as the future star of “The Bachelorette” earlier this year, concurrently with Katie Thurston, who led the most recent season of the female-fronted series this past spring.

Young, who identifies as BIPOC, is the third woman of color to star in the leading role on the ABC dating show, following Rachel Lindsay and Tayshia Adams, who is biracial. Season 18 is historic, marking the first time the franchise has named a Black executive producer with Jodi Baskerville taking the reins as a top producer for Young’s season.

Following the departure of veteran host Chris Harrison, Adams and fellow former “Bachelorette” alum Kaitlyn Bristowe will return as co-hosts for Season 18, after their co-hosting debut for Thurston’s season. (The permanent host of “The Bachelor” was just announced with Jesse Palmer, who will begin his hosting duties in early 2022 with Season 26 of “Bachelor.”)

The first look at Young’s season promises tons of drama, tears and romance.

“I’m looking for my soulmate, my best friend, someone who is going to change the world with me,” Young says in the new promo.

In the extended sneak peek, Young appears to develop feelings for multiple men. Per usual, the question of whether everyone is there for the right reasons comes up with co-host Adams presenting something “alarming” to Young, which is that one of the contestants is planning out their every move.

Contestant Clayton Echard — who Variety reported is the new star of “The Bachelor Season 26 (though ABC and Warner Bros. declined to comment) — appears to fall hard for Young, at one point stating, “The more time that I spend with her, the more I realize that she could be the one.”

Another moment in the trailer features one of Young’s suitors is accused of being an actor who came on a reality show to find fame. “I can no longer trust you,” Young tells one of the men, at one point.

Watch the sneak peek at “The Bachelorette” Season 18 below.

“The Bachelorette” Season 18 premieres Tuesday, October 19 on ABC.