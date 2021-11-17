‘The Afterparty’ at Apple TV Plus Gets January Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

Apple TV Plus announced that “The Afterparty” will premiere on Jan. 28 with three episodes. The following five episode will debut weekly on Fridays.

The series is an ensemble comedy about a murder mystery set at a high school reunion. Each episode explores the alibi of a different character with visuals and film references to match each of their perspectives. Stars include Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou and Dave Franco.

Chris Miller serves as creator, director and showrunner, and executive produces with Phil Lord through their production banner Lord Miller. Anthony King also executive produces, and Lord Miller’s vice president of television Aubrey Lee serves as a producer. “The Afterparty” is produced by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television as part of Lord and Miller’s five-year overall deal.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix debuted a teaser for the fourth and final season of “Ozark,” which premieres on Jan. 22, 2022 with the first seven episodes. (The final seven will debut at a later date.) The season follows Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) who, rid of Helen (Janet McTeer), climb to the top of Navarro’s (Felix Solis) empire and find an opportunity to get out of the Ozarks, though past sins threaten their plan. Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker and Veronica Falcón also star. Chris Mundy serves as showrunner and executive produces with Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque. Linney serves as co-executive producer. The series is from MRC Television. Watch the teaser below.

LATE NIGHT

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Roman Reigns will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Michael Keaton, John Wilson and The War on Drugs will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Benedict Cumberbatch, David Arquette and Latto will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will feature Adam Driver and America Ferrera. Kirsten Dunst and John Cho will be on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”