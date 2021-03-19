‘The 4400’ Reboot at CW Enlists Erica Watson to Direct (EXCLUSIVE)

Erica Watson is set to direct the pilot episode of The CW’s upcoming reboot of “The 4400,” Variety has learned exclusively.

“The 4400” reboot was ordered to series at CW in February. Watson will also serve as co-executive producer on the episode in addition to directing.

Watson’s television directing credits include “Powerbook II: Ghost,” “The L Word: Generation Q,” “For Life,” “Krypton,” “Claws,” “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.” and “All American.” She also directed the first half of the upcoming season of “David Makes Man” at OWN. Her short film, “Roubado,” has screened in more than 50 film festivals to date, including some in India, Romania, and Greece among several other countries. She is a 2015 Sundance Knight Fellow and was an artist-in-residence at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival. She is also a 2016 Sony Directing Fellow.

Watson is repped by WME, Kaplan/Perrone and Del Shaw Moonves.

In “The 4400,” 4400 overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized people who vanished without a trace over the last hundred years are all returned in an instant, having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them. As the government races to analyze the potential threat and contain the story, the 4400 themselves must grapple with the fact that they’ve been returned with a few upgrades, and the increasing likelihood that they were all brought back now for a specific reason.

The reboot has been in development at The CW since 2018. Ariana Jackson will write and executive produce, with Anna Fricke and Laura Terry also executive producing. CBS Studios will produce.

The original version of “The 4400” was created by René Echevarria and Scott Peters. It featured actors like Joel Gretsch, Jacqueline McKenzie, Conchita Campbell, and also served as an early starring vehicle for Oscar winner Mahershala Ali. It ran for four seasons and 44 episodes on USA from 2004-2007.