Nickelodeon Unveils ‘That Girl Lay Lay’ Cast

Nickelodeon has announced that cast for the upcoming live-action comedy series “That Girl Lay Lay,” which is set to premiere later this year.

The series will star teen sensation and hip-hop artist Alaya “That Girl Lay Lay” High as the titular Lay Lay; Gabrielle Nevaeh Green as Sadie; Peyton Perrine III as Sadie’s brother, Marky; Tiffany Daniels as Sadie’s mom, Trish; Thomas Hobson as Sadie’s dad, Bryce; and Caleb Brown as Lay Lay and Sadie’s classmate, Jeremy.

Alaya’s character, Lay Lay, is described as the “perfect hype girl and best friend that anyone could ever want from their personal affirmation app.” Struggling to make her mark at school and needing someone to talk to, Sadie wishes upon a star that Lay Lay was real. Her wish comes true and Lay Lay is magically brought to life, resulting in them learning that when they are together they can accomplish anything.

Created by David A. Arnold, who serves as showrunner, the series is also executive produced by Will Packer, Carolyn Newman, John Beck and Ron Hart with Toy Monique Hawkins and Peggy Cheng overseeing.

The series marks Nickelodeon’s first project under an overall deal with That Girl Lay Lay to develop original multiform programming and music initiatives, as well as build a cross-category consumer products business. In addition to her new comedy series, Nickelodeon’s comprehensive strategy for That Girl Lay Lay includes supporting her music career along with an exclusive line of consumer products, with merchandising agreements spanning categories such as softlines, toys and publishing.