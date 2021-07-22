‘That Damn Michael Che’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

“That Damn Michael Che” has been renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max.

The first season of the comedy series premiered on the streaming service back in May. The series, in which Che also stars, features a mix of comedy sketches and vignettes to tackle issues such as racial profiling, unemployment, falling in love and more.

Michael’s comedic style is truly unique and his ability to convey provocative subject matter through a comedic lens is the reason why season one of ‘That Damn Michael Che’ was such a success,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max. “We look forward to working with him again on a second season.”

“That Damn Michael Che” is produced by Universal Television, Broadway Video, and Irony Point. Che, Lorne Michaels, and Erin Doyle serve as executive producers.

Che is best known for his work on “Saturday Night Live,” where he began working as a writer in 2013. He eventually rose to co-head writer and currently serves as the co-host of “Weekend Update” alongside fellow co-head writer Colin Jost. In addition to his stand up comedy career, Che’s other onscreen credits include time on “The Daily Show” and co-hosting the Emmy Awards with Jost.

“That Damn Michael Che” is the latest HBO Max comedy series to earn a renewal. The comedy “Made for Love” was recently picked up for a second season as well. Likewise, the HBO Max/BBC series “Starstruck” was picked up for a second season in June. That series hails from Rose Matafeo, who also stars.