Tessa Blake to Direct CW Nun Dramedy Pilot (EXCLUSIVE)

Tessa Blake has signed on to direct the untitled nun dramedy pilot at The CW, Variety has learned exclusively.

The project centers on two millennial nuns: one a true believer and the other a new arrival who hasn’t taken her final vows. The two strangers become sisters on a spiritual – and spirited – journey to understand their own faith and their place in the Catholic Church. Claire Rothrock and Ryann Weir are writing the pilot and executive producing alongside Jennie Snyder Urman and Joanna Klein of Sutton St. Productions. CBS Studios will produce.

“Claire and Ryann have crafted a playful, powerful and impassioned journey for two young women fighting to make the world better,” Blake said. “I grew up halfa-Catholic, and I love the script’s subversive comedy along with its sincere investigation of what it means to live a spiritual life in the modern world. I’ve long admired Jennie and Joanna’s amazing work and I’m excited to embark on this collaboration with them.”

Blake’s past credits include shows like “Station 19” and “A Million Little Things” at ABC, the “Veronica Mars” revival at Hulu in 2019, and “Riverdale” and “Charmed” at The CW. She was one of eight women selected for the AFI Directing Workshop for Women.

Urman and Klein added in a statement, “Hallelujah! We are such big fans of Tessa’s work and could not be more thrilled that she will be bringing her vision and creativity to the pilot.”

Blake is repped by APA, Anonymous Content, Ziffren Brittenham, and Lumos PR.