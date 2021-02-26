‘Terminator’ Anime Series Ordered at Netflix

A “Terminator” anime series has been ordered at Netflix, Variety has learned.

As the project is still in the early stages, plot details are being kept under wraps. Netflix has partnered with Skydance on the series, with Skydance having produced the last two “Terminator” films. The series is produced in partnership with Production I.G , who Netflix has had a production line deal with since 2018. Production I.G’s past anime credits include “Ghost in the Shell,” “B: The Beginning,” and “Eden of the East.”

“’Terminator’ is one of the most iconic sci-fi stories ever created–and has only grown more relevant to our world over time,” said John Derderian, Netflix’s vice president of Japan and anime. “The new animated series will explore this universe in a way that has never been done before. We can’t wait for fans to experience this amazing new chapter in the epic battle between machines and humans.”

Mattson Tomlin will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series. Tomlin most recently wrote the Netflix original film “Project Power” and worked on the screenplay for Matt Reeves’ upcoming film “The Batman.” He is repped by CAA, Grandview, and Goodman Genow.

“Anyone who knows my writing knows I believe in taking big swings and going for the heart,” Tomlin said. “I’m honored that Netflix and Skydance have given me the opportunity to approach ‘Terminator’ in a way that breaks conventions, subverts expectations and has real guts.”

The “Terminator” franchise has been wildly successful, with the six films to date having grossed over $2 billion worldwide. The most recent entries were “Terminator: Dark Fate” and “Terminator: Genisys.” Although the Netflix series will be the first animated series in the franchise’s history, it has previously been adapted for the small screen. The live-action drama “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles” aired on Fox for two seasons with Lena Headey starring as Sarah Connor and Thomas Dekker starring as John Connor. Summer Glau starred as the Terminator sent back in time to protect John.

“I asked my long-time friend and colleague Mamoru Oshii what he thought about the idea of turning the ‘Terminator’ into an animated series,” said Mitsuhisa Ishikawa, president and CEO of Production I.G. “His response was ‘Ishikawa, are you out of your mind?’ At that instant, I was confident we should get onboard. As huge fans, our team at Production I.G is putting their heart and souls into creating this series. We hope fans will enjoy it!”

News of the “Terminator” anime series comes as Netflix is making an increased push into the anime arena. In addition to several such projects that have already launched, such as “Castlevania” and “Blood of Zeus,” the streamer also has several others in the works. Among those is a “Splinter Cell” series from “John Wick” writer Derek Kolstad and an anime spinoff of the Zack Snyder Netflix film “Army of the Dead.”