How Television Networks Are Celebrating Women’s History Month in 2021

March honors the trailblazing women of history, and television is joining in by highlighting their triumphs and life stories.

Each day of March, MSG Networks will showcase a legendary woman in sports, including the University of Hawaii’s historic volleyball team from the early ‘70s and tennis icon Billie Jean King, for example, while Syfy is airing a series of autobiographical video shorts about female animators.

HBO Max, meanwhile, will debut a limited series about best-selling author Isabel Allende and a documentary about powerhouse Tina Turner. The streamer also curated several lists of their titles that feature unforgettable, on-screen women characters, such as Michaela Coel’s “Chewing Gum” and “I May Destroy You.”

Ovation is also recognizing Women’s History Month through a curated on-demand programming lineup, which includes documentaries “Beyonce: Queen B” and “Dolly Parton: Queen of Country” and episodes of “Inside the Actors Studio” and “Stars of the Silver Screen.” Ovation always aims to protect access to the arts, and this month the network will do so by airing public service announcements about organizations that create inclusive environments where women and girls can foster their talents.

Read the full list of Women’s History Month new and original programming below. (More programming will be added to the list as networks announce titles.)

“MSG Networks Celebrates Women’s History Month” (March 1-31, MSG Network, MSG Plus, MSG Go) – MSG Networks is celebrating Women’s History Month every single day in March by spotlighting 31 iconic women of sports. The short-form videos will include interviews with trailblazing athletes like tennis star Billie Jean King, in addition to long-form features. The lineup includes “Rise of Wahine: Champions of Title IX,” about the early 1970s University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team that went all the way to Congress to fight for gender equality. Programming also looks back at classic tennis matches, roller derby action and other women’s sports from over the years. It will re-air an enhanced version of the first-ever professional women’s ice hockey game played in Madison Square Garden, from Feb. 28, to include interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

“Herstory” (March 1-31, NBC, USA, SYFY, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, Universal Kids) – NBCUniversal’s cross-network Women’s History Month campaign includes on-air spots, vignettes, interstitials and bumpers. Notably, SYFY teamed up with content creation platform Tongal for seven video shorts created by female animators. The video shorts share the creators’ experiences through the lens of science fiction and fantasy and are on SYFY, its website and its social media platforms.

“Isabel” (March 12, HBO Max) – The life of the world’s most-read Spanish-language author is getting the biopic treatment. HBO Max’s three-part mini series about author Isabel Allende premieres March 12 and dives into her rise in the literary world and her political and personal tribulations, including the devastating death of her daughter. As an international bestselling author, Allende has been awarded the National Prize for Literature and Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“Tina” (March 27, HBO Max) – A new documentary about Tina Turner will reveal an intimate look at life and career of the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. It includes never-before-seen footage and interviews with Angela Bassett (who played Turner in “What’s Love Got To Do With It”); Oprah Winfrey; journalist Kurt Loder (who co-authored “I, Tina”) and Turner herself, set in her Zurich, Switzerland hometown. It is ultimately a celebration of Turner’s talent, journey to stardom and embrace of her status as a beloved and respected survivor.